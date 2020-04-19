Tom Brady Posts An Adorable Message For His Mom, Dad

Tom Brady and his family have undergone a major change this year.

The NFL quarterback decided to leave his home of 20 years. The New England Patriots star left for Tampa Bay in free agency.

Brady and his family have already moved down to Florida, where they’ll be for at least the next two years. Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal in free agency.

Thankfully for Brady, he has quite the support system around him as he goes through this big change. Brady is extremely close with his parents and posted a heartfelt message for them on their anniversary.

“Happy anniversary Mom and Dad!! 51 years of love and unconditional support! And so many beautiful grandkids to show for it! We ALL love you Sssoooo much!!” he wrote.

Brady had a heartwarming moment at the Super Bowl a couple of years ago when he said his father is his “hero.”

“I love my Dad,” Brady told WEEI. “As any parent knows how much you love your kids. My Dad has been my best friend my entire life. He’s always been my No. 1 supporter. Hopefully he’s at the game cheering me on. He’s great man and I love him to death. He’s taught me everything about life. Certainly about how to be a father because he’s been the best one a son could ever ask for. I try to pass those things on to my kids because he was so supportive of not only me but my three sisters were all great athletes in their own right. My mom, they’re still married after close to 46 years. I’ve been very, very fortunate.”

Happy anniversary, Mr. and Mrs. Brady!