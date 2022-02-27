Tom Brady And Gisele Had 1 “Painful” Issue In Marriage

Happy anniversary, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

The legendary couple celebrated their wedding anniversary this weekend. The iconic NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife celebrated anniversary No. 13 this week.

Both Tom and Gisele shared posts on Instagram.

While things look picture perfect for Tom and Gisele, that has not always been the case.

Brady admitted to a notable issue in their marriage during his NFL playing days.

“My wife is my biggest supporter,” Brady said during an episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “It pains her to see me get hit out there.”

Brady added that Gisele deserves to have her husband in retirement mode before it’s too late.

“She deserves [to get] what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said. “And I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, ‘cause they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do.”

Of course, Brady is now retired. But will that be the case forever?

Many believe Brady will ultimately return to football.