Tom Brady Announces 1st Move Post-Retirement: Fans React

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, at a World Cup game.RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has wasted no time in making his first post-playing-career move.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, the all-time great NFL quarterback is taking his talents to the big screen to act in a new road-trip comedy called “80 for Brady.”

Featuring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, the movie is based on a true story inspired by four best friends and New England Patriots fans who made a trip to the Super Bowl in 2017 to watch their idol play.

NFL and pop culture fans took to Twitter to react to this news.

“Brady producing a film about four friends idolizing him is so shockingly on brand it’s almost self-parody,” one fan wrote.

“Legitimately thought it was a satire account tweeting this,” another said.

“Is Matt Damon playing Bill Belichick? #tombrady,” another asked.

Production will reportedly begin later this spring, but no official filming or release date has been revealed. Brady’s production company, 199 Productions, will help produce the film.

What do you think about Brady’s most recent endeavor?

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.