Tom Brady has wasted no time in making his first post-playing-career move.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, the all-time great NFL quarterback is taking his talents to the big screen to act in a new road-trip comedy called “80 for Brady.”

Featuring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, the movie is based on a true story inspired by four best friends and New England Patriots fans who made a trip to the Super Bowl in 2017 to watch their idol play.

In his first post-retirement move, @TomBrady will produce and star in a new road trip movie titled #80forBrady. The film will also feature Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field https://t.co/lSJPijULra pic.twitter.com/JcBwrRJEg8 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 23, 2022

NFL and pop culture fans took to Twitter to react to this news.

“Brady producing a film about four friends idolizing him is so shockingly on brand it’s almost self-parody,” one fan wrote.

“Legitimately thought it was a satire account tweeting this,” another said.

“Is Matt Damon playing Bill Belichick? #tombrady,” another asked.

I spent 20 years waiting for this guy to retire but now I want him to unretire ASAP https://t.co/oBPa9dl44F — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 23, 2022

Soooo…Tom Brady's going to star in a movie as himself, once again in a #Patriots uniform? Who's gonna play Bill Belichick? https://t.co/MC112umRch — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) February 23, 2022

Production will reportedly begin later this spring, but no official filming or release date has been revealed. Brady’s production company, 199 Productions, will help produce the film.

What do you think about Brady’s most recent endeavor?