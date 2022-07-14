Tom Brady Announces Decision On FOX Job For This Season

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It's understood that Tom Brady will immediately join FOX as their lead color commentator once his NFL career concludes. But what's his plan in the event his career ends a little early, such as missing the playoffs or getting knocked out for the year?

In an interview with Variety, Brady answered the question of starting his broadcast career early with an emphatic "No." He made it clear that he's keeping his focus on football this year

“No,” Brady said. “I want to focus on football. I really want to commit to this year to be as best as I possibly can.”

Given that it's still unclear whether the 2022 NFL season will be his final year with the team, the answer is to be expected. Brady no doubt wants to keep his options for returning to the NFL in 2023.

Of course, it's also possible that Brady just doesn't want to comment on games he missed the opportunity to be a part of.

Tom Brady is all set to become one of the highest-paid broadcasters in the history of sports media.

But with his high-profile status and connections, it seems pretty likely that he'll quickly find his niche in the role. Whether he becomes as good of a commentator as Tony Romo remains to be seen.

One thing is for sure, Tom Brady isn't leaving the NFL in its entirety for a very long time.