Tom Brady Announces Decision On Marriage With Gisele Bundchen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

TMZ reported on Friday morning that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have formally filed their divorce documents. Moments ago, the seven-time Super Bowl champion released a statement on this matter.

Brady confirmed that he and Gisele are indeed divorced.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Brady shared some words about his time with Bundchen.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. DO so is, of course painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Brady finished his statement by asking for privacy and respect at this time.

Brady and Bundchen got married in 2009. They have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian.

The terms of Brady and Bundchen's divorce settlement will remain confidential and sealed.