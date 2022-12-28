Tom Brady Appears To Respond To Cris Collinsworth

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Cris Collinsworth wasn't afraid of speaking his mind about Tom Brady during the latest installment of Sunday Night Football.

Collinsworth, who is the color commentator on Sunday Night Football, criticized Brady for missing an easy pass toward the late stages of the first half.

"I got nothing. I mean, this is a layup. This is like watching LeBron James miss a layup right here. I don't know what I'm watching," Collinsworth said.

The Bucs would go on to win the game in overtime, but it was still a damning comment from a top NFL analyst.

When Brady was asked about it during the latest episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast, he touched on how it's going to be his turn to deliver that kind of criticism once he starts his TV deal with FOX.

“I’m gonna get a chance to cover some games here shortly, at some point,” Brady said, via Awful Announcing. "So maybe I get a chance to fire back at everyone else. That’s natural for a commentator to have his opinion. Whether you agree with it or not, that’s just an opinion.”

Brady has a 10-year $375 million deal lined up with FOX once his playing career comes to an end. It could start as soon as next season depending on if he retires after this season.

Hearing Brady criticizes players once his media deal starts will be a sight to behold.