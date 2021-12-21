The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Asked About Breaking Tablet During Bucs-Saints Game

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the field in Los Angeles.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tom Brady spoke on the infamous broken tablet from Sunday’s shutout loss to the Saints.

In the latest episode of Brady’s “Lets Go!” podcast, Jim Gray asked the Bucs QB about the frustration that went into that. Wondering if it was related to injuries to some of Tampa Bay’s key players.

“I was pretty… injuries are a totally separate emotion, obviously,” Brady explained. “Yeah I was pretty pissed. I broke the tablet, I threw it.”

“I didn’t want to throw an interception with that tablet,” Brady said tongue-in-cheek. “So I made sure I’d hit the ground. It was out of use. There was no chance of that one being used after I got a hold of that tablet,” he smirked.

Tom Brady is known to show some fire on the sideline. Especially when things aren’t going his team’s way. There was nothing positive happening for the Buccaneers on Sunday. Tampa Bay couldn’t even muster a field goal against a stingy New Orleans defense.

Towards the end of the 9-0 loss, Brady approached Saints coach Dennis Allen on the sideline and had some choice words for New Orleans’ defensive coordinator.

Unfortunately for Brady and the Bucs, wide receiver Chris Godwin is out of the season after suffering a knee injury from a low hit. On top of that, WR Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette left the action early as well.

However, their status going forward isn’t thought to be as severe.

