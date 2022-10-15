Tom Brady Attends Robert Kraft Wedding Without Gisele: Fans React

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Earlier Friday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady teased that he was in New York.

The post on social media made headlines because the rest of the Buccaneers are traveling to Pittsburgh for a game against the Steelers. However, Brady had good reason for being in NYC this weekend.

He was attending the wedding of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg. The couple married in a "surprise" ceremony in New York City on Friday night.

Brady's attendance made headlines for more than one reason, though. He was noticeably flying solo, without wife Gisele Bundchen.

Fans took notice of her absence.

One fan could only respond with eye emojis.

"Obviously can’t see the entire guest list here but notably no sign of Pats HC Bill Belichick or Gisele at the event…" one fan said.

There was plenty of love in the air at the wedding last night, but not between Brady and Gisele.