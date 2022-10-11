Tom Brady Breaks His Silence On Personal Life Struggles

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady finally acknowledged publicly that he's going through some "issues."

His potential split from Gisele Bundchen has been well-publicized, but neither has publicly spoke about the matter. On Monday's his SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray," Brady admitted that he's dealing with some "things."

“There’s things I’m going through in my 40s and it’s life,” he said. "And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We’re trying to do it the best way we can.”

Here's more of what he said, via Page Six:

“You wake up every day trying to do the best you can do, understanding that life has its stresses,” he explained. “And to deal with them with a great support system and understanding and having some introspectiveness in your life where you can look at yourself and say, ‘Where do I need to commit my time and energy to? And how can I lessen some of the stress and lessen the burden on me so that I can be good for people around me.’”

Brady was asked how he handles his mental health while going through off-field issues and still trying to play at an elite level.

“I think you realize that there’s a lot, especially in today’s day and age, with how fast things are happening in life for all of us, and the amount of responsibilities we have," he said.

As for football, Brady and the Buccaneers will be gearing up for a battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.