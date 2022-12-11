Tom Brady, Brock Purdy Will Make NFL History This Afternoon

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on rookie quarterback Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers later this afternoon. And the matchup will make some history in the process.

Brady heads into this game at the ripe age of 45, while Purdy is just 22 and a few weeks away from his 23rd birthday. According to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, the age gap of 22 years and 146 days is the largest gap between starting opposing quarterback ages since at least 1950.

That's certainly been a theme for Brady over the past few years. He already has teammates that were born after he appeared in his first NFL games.

Purdy was born four months before Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady was winning Super Bowls while Purdy was still in his terrible-twos.

Tom Brady would still have to play for a few more years to become the oldest quarterback to ever play in an NFL game though. That title still belongs to the late-great George Blanda, who was still throwing passes all the way until he was 48.

But within a year or two, every new player that comes out in the NFL Draft will have been born after Brady began his NFL career.

It's wild to think about.

The game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.