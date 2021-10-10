The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Injury

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday afternoon.INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

For the first 20 years of Tom Brady’s NFL career, the legendary quarterback didn’t talk much about injuries. That’s changed in Tampa Bay.

The former New England Patriots quarterback was typically very mum when speaking about his injury status. However, now that he’s older – and, perhaps, with a new organization – he’s speaking more freely about his status.

Brady suffered a “football injury” to his hand during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Miami Dolphins. The superstar quarterback was seen with his hand wrapped up during his postgame press conference.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted that in previous years, he probably would’ve tried to hide the injury. However, he’s not doing that today.

Perhaps it’s a combination of age and location. Either way, it’s nice to see Brady being more open while speaking with the media.

The Buccaneers improved to 4-1 on Sunday afternoon, with a blowout 45-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Tampa Bay will return to the field on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

