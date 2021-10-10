Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Injury

For the first 20 years of Tom Brady’s NFL career, the legendary quarterback didn’t talk much about injuries. That’s changed in Tampa Bay.

The former New England Patriots quarterback was typically very mum when speaking about his injury status. However, now that he’s older – and, perhaps, with a new organization – he’s speaking more freely about his status.

Brady suffered a “football injury” to his hand during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Miami Dolphins. The superstar quarterback was seen with his hand wrapped up during his postgame press conference.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted that in previous years, he probably would’ve tried to hide the injury. However, he’s not doing that today.

Tom Brady’s right hand is wrapped up. Called it a “football injury” and said in his younger days he wouldn’t have let us see it wrapped. “Now I don’t care as much.” pic.twitter.com/kMVhfhKM57 — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) October 10, 2021

Perhaps it’s a combination of age and location. Either way, it’s nice to see Brady being more open while speaking with the media.

The Buccaneers improved to 4-1 on Sunday afternoon, with a blowout 45-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Tampa Bay will return to the field on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles.