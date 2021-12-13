Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sunday’s Win

Regular season wins don’t get much more exciting than the one the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had on Sunday evening.

Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday night.

Tom Brady threw a 50-plus yard game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime, securing the big win over Buffalo for his team.

But while the win was exciting, Brady would’ve preferred a much more boring one. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a blunt admission while speaking to reporters following the contest.

“I’d much rather have it not come down to that,” Brady said following the win, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “In the end they all count the same. We’ve got to learn from it and move on. Obviously, we’re playing for a division championship next week, which is pretty exciting for all of us.”

Most fans watching would surely disagree with Brady. That was a very exciting regular season game on Sunday.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, improved to 10-3 with the win. Buffalo dropped to 7-6 with the loss.