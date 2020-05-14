Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Has 2-Word Reaction To Him Leaving

It’s been almost two months since Tom Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but not everyone is used to it yet.

Brady, 42, signed a two-year, $50 million contract with Tampa Bay in free agency. He left New England after 20 years and six Super Bowls.

Matt Light, who played for the Patriots from 2001-11, winning three Super Bowls with Brady, is still getting used to his decision to leave New England.

The three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman simply called it “mind boggling” that Brady is no longer with the Patriots.

“It’s mind boggling,” Light told the NFL Network, via MassLive.com. “Being here, we still live in Foxborough and being around the guys, and knowing the media here locally, I think everybody understood that this was a possibility that Tom would be leaving. But no one thought that he would go to Tampa Bay. Matter of fact, most people were holding on to hope he would stay here in New England.”

Brady is bringing former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski with him to Tampa Bay. The Bucs will look to contend for a Super Bowl in 2020.

“I think what you’re gonna see will be Tom Brady at his best,” Light said. “There’s a lot of doubters. There are a lot of haters. There always will be. Tom is gonna use that to come out on fire, and that’s how I see it.”