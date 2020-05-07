The Spun

Who The Bucs Are Reportedly Playing In Tom Brady’s First Game

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at a press conference.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with the media during a press conference after the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The first game of the Tom Brady era in Tampa Bay has reportedly been set.

The 2020 NFL regular season schedule is set to be released this evening. Teams will release their individual schedules on social media at 7:30 p.m. E.T. The full schedule will be out on NFL Network at 8 p.m. E.T.

According to Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football, the Saints and the Bucs will be facing off in Week 1. Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees is one way to kick off a new era of NFC South football.

According to the report, the Buccaneers and the Saints will meet in the primetime window on Sunday afternoon in New Orleans.

“New Orleans will open the season by playing host to Tampa Bay and new quarterback Tom Brady on Sept. 13 at 3:25 p.m,” per Underhill.

Brady and Brees are both in the twilights of their respective careers, but both are still Super Bowl-caliber quarterbacks.

It’ll be awesome to watch them face off in Week 1.

The full NFL schedule will be out on Thursday night.

