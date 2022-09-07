Tom Brady Claps Back At Fantasy Owner: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

A video of a devoted fantasy football manager went viral on social media Wednesday.

The longtime football fan has kept every draft board from his fantasy football career dating back to the 2010's. When he got to 2012, he lamented the fact that he selected Tom Brady with his first overall pick.

"TB, gag," he said.

Brady clapped back at this fan with his stats from the 2012 season.

"2012? 4800 yds 34 touchdowns 8 picks. Sorry you had to go through that man," he wrote on Twitter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this exchange.

"Lol. The biggest Brady haters I knew were always the first to fantasy draft him," one fan wrote.

"Brady on twitter is one of the greatest things to happen ever," another added.

"This was literally my first thought when I saw that video like weren’t you in the MVP race all year that year?? Buddy was definitely geekin lol," another said.

At 44 years old — nearly a full decade after this 2012 season — Brady put together one of the best statistical seasons of his career in 2021. He threw for a league-leading 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns and 485 completions.

The 45-year-old QB will look to continue that otherworldly production in Year 23.