Tom Brady Clarifies His Thoughts About Playing Until 50

During a video segment with his longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski last week, Tom Brady said he felt like he could play until he was 50 years old.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback clarified those comments. During a conversation with Jim Gray on the Let’s Go! podcast, Brady emphasized the difference between saying he “can” or “will” play into his fifth decade.

“Well, I think Gronk asked if I thought I could. Whether I think I can or I will are two different things,” Brady said, per NESN. “So, I think from my body standpoint and how I’ve been able to take care of myself over the years can put me in a position to do that, and you never know what can happen as I keep moving forward. I know I’m having a lot of fun playing. And again, at my age, I’ve agreed to play next year, as well, but beyond that, it’ll just take it year by year.”

Brady is locked in with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through the 2022 season. After that, his future in the league is up in the air.

Though he ultimately may not play into his 50s, he believes his strict health regiment and training program give him the ability to do so if he pleases.

“I do think if I wanted to continue to do it, I have a really good routine. And again, I’ve talked about it ad nauseum, I think everyone can get tired of hearing me, I’ve written a book on it — about how to take care of yourself. And I hope people adopt it, I’m hoping I can really inspire a lot of other people who think the limits have been set,” the all-time great QB added. “I think that people are blowing through limits these days more than ever. So, I’ve put myself in a good position to I think even this year compete really hard and play well. I’m gonna try to do the same next year, and beyond that, we’ll see. But I’m gonna keep tightening up my routine a little bit more and more each year.”

Through his first two games of the 2021 season, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is looking as good as ever. So far, he’s logged 655 yards and a league-leading nine touchdown passes –including five in a blowout win over the Falcons this past weekend.

Brady and the Bucs will look to extend their record to 3-0 with a win over the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.