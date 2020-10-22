Tom Brady Comments On Not Shaking Hands With Nick Foles

Tom Brady has won so much throughout throughout his career that there haven’t been too many occasions for him to be revealed as a sore loser. But when Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears beat his Bucs earlier this season, he did not shake Foles’ hand.

Brady was further called out earlier this week, when his Bucs rebounded to beat the Green Bay Packers. After that game, Brady gleefully shook the hand of losing QB Aaron Rodgers, angering many.

On Thursday, Brady addressed his refusal to shake Foles’ hand. He said that failing to do so wasn’t “anything in particular” and expressed “great admiration for Nick.”

As for why he shook the hands of Rodgers and Drew Brees earlier in the season, he explained that he knows them better. But that excuse doesn’t seem to be going over too well. For starters, he graciously shook rookie Justin Herbert’s hand after beating him too.

#GoBucs QB Tom Brady says of not shaking hands with #Bears QB Nick Foles: "I don't think it's anything in particular except I have great admiration for Nick and he's off to a helluva start.'' Says he knows Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers better. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 22, 2020

Just about all of the comments from that statement are of fans blasting Brady for having sour grapes. Foles outdueled Brady as a member of the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Uh huh. Just say “I was salty”. Take a loss like a man. — Toomer (@MagnoliaToomer) October 22, 2020

Love Tom, but what? Does he not want to get to know Foles better? — Jordan K (@jordanravens1) October 22, 2020

Brady was more than willing to shake Foles’ hand after beating him and the Eagles in a preseason game the following season though.

It’s a weird situation, but somewhat in line with some of Brady’s behavior in the past.

Maybe it’s nothing, but more likely the guy is just not used to losing.