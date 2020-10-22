The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tom Brady Comments On Not Shaking Hands With Nick Foles

Tom Brady and Nick Foles shake hands.FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 16: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks to Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles after the Patriots defeated the Eagles 37-20 in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 16, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has won so much throughout throughout his career that there haven’t been too many occasions for him to be revealed as a sore loser. But when Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears beat his Bucs earlier this season, he did not shake Foles’ hand.

Brady was further called out earlier this week, when his Bucs rebounded to beat the Green Bay Packers. After that game, Brady gleefully shook the hand of losing QB Aaron Rodgers, angering many.

On Thursday, Brady addressed his refusal to shake Foles’ hand. He said that failing to do so wasn’t “anything in particular” and expressed “great admiration for Nick.”

As for why he shook the hands of Rodgers and Drew Brees earlier in the season, he explained that he knows them better. But that excuse doesn’t seem to be going over too well. For starters, he graciously shook rookie Justin Herbert’s hand after beating him too.

Just about all of the comments from that statement are of fans blasting Brady for having sour grapes. Foles outdueled Brady as a member of the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Brady was more than willing to shake Foles’ hand after beating him and the Eagles in a preseason game the following season though.

It’s a weird situation, but somewhat in line with some of Brady’s behavior in the past.

Maybe it’s nothing, but more likely the guy is just not used to losing.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.