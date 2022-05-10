NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Tom Brady Contract News

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

If you're not in sports broadcasting, you picked the wrong profession. Tom Brady is getting $375 million over 10 years from FOX Sports to be the network's lead NFL analyst.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post has the latest on the stunning development:

"It is the largest contract in sportscasting history, as it more than doubles both CBS’ Tony Romo and ESPN’s Troy Aikman in average annual salary of $18 million per season," he said.

$375 million for a guy who's never even been in the broadcasting booth? Some are questioning the decision by FOX.

"Insane to pay him this much money considering nobody knows if he will be a good announcer," a fan tweeted.

With that being said, is there anything Brady isn't good at?

"I can’t think of anything toms ever been bad at," one fan replied.

Take a look at what others are saying about Tuesday's stunning Tom Brady contract news:

"Bro this is insane. Do commentators bring viewerships?"

"Brady earned $302M in his entire 22-year career"

"Bruh…what. $375 million TO COMMENTATE? I get Fox lost Buck and Aikman, but damn."

"Serious question: How many of y'all tune into games because of the announcers? If the Chiefs and Bills meet in the regular season are y'all there for Mahomes and Allen or Romo and Nantz? Good for Tom but sheesh FOX overpaid. Whatever, not my money."

Congratulations, Tom.

The all-time great just keeps on winning.