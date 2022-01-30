Tom Brady Contract Speculation Is Reportedly Not Accurate

Few are as tied into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization as The Athletic’s Greg Auman. On Sunday, the Bucs beat writer took some time to clear up some of the disinformation surrounding Tom Brady’s contract speculation in regard to his retirement.

Earlier in the day, FOX Business reported that Brady stands to earn millions if he delays his retirement past February due to a bonus tied to his agreement with the team. Auman quickly shut it down.

“This is completely wrong,” Auman said. “Just misreading contract to portray Brady as having incentive to wait on retiring.” Noting, “His contract pays him a deferred $15 million bonus Feb. 4, but he’s already earned it. Doesn’t need to be on roster to get it. And if he retires, he pays back $16 million.”

This is completely wrong. Just misreading contract to portray Brady as having incentive to wait on retiring. His contract pays him a deferred $15 million bonus Feb. 4, but he's already earned it. Doesn't need to be on roster to get it. And if he retires, he pays back $16 million. https://t.co/fIQHma0a54 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 30, 2022

When asked by a reader if he thinks the Bucs will actually make Brady pay the $16 million back, Auman responded that it hasn’t been paid to him yet. So it’s a non-issue.

They haven't paid it to him. Non-issue. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 30, 2022

It still isn’t clear what exactly the future holds for Tom Brady at this moment. But once the smoke clears, there should be an official announcement from the “Man in the Arena” himself.