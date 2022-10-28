Tom Brady Could Make Super Bowl Even If Buccaneers Do Not - Here's How

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Before the start of this year's campaign, Tom Brady rescinded his retirement decision to pursue another Super Bowl title. But after a 3-5 start to the 2022 season, that goal isn't looking very attainable.

While Brady may not be on the way to the big game as a player, he could be a part of Super Bowl 57 as a broadcaster.

According to reports from Front Office Sports insider Michael McCarthy, Fox Sports "definitely" wants Brady on the coverage team for this year's title game. The network is "already drawing up contingency plans" to see how he'd fit into the coverage.

“If he’s not playing in the game, I would expect Brady to be part of Fox’s Super Bowl coverage,” a source said. “Definitely. I would be very surprised if he isn’t.”

Earlier this year, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract to join Fox Sports after his retirement from football. Fox will broadcast two of the next three Super Bowls.

For now, Brady will focus on getting his Buccaneers team back on track.