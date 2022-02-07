Tom Brady Could Reportedly Become A Billionaire In Retirement

Tom Brady may not be playing football anymore, but that doesn’t mean his cash flow will come to an end.

Brady could reportedly become a billionaire while retired. He made over $180 million from endorsements during his playing career and just received $170 million in investment funding for his new NFT company.

What’s next? That’s up to Brady. He plans to expand his brand and company. He also plans to become involved in Hollywood. In short, the sky’s the limit.

Brady could make as much as $1 billion within the next decade or so.

“He’s the NFL’s GOAT [greatest of all time] and his brand is among the strongest of any pro athlete,” said Bob Dorfman, a sports marketing analyst, via New York Post.

“So he can pretty much do whatever he wants — broadcasting, team ownership, speaking engagements, book-writing, pitching products for current sponsors, new deals with family-oriented brands, or just building up his existing companies.

“I don’t see Brady fading from the public eye much in the next five to 10 years. He’s got billionaire potential.”

Well we guess that explains why Tom Brady retired. Why keep playing when business ventures come calling?

Brady could even get into the NFL commentary business if he wanted. Tony Romo has certainly set up himself up financially due to his broadcasting gig with CBS.

It certainly doesn’t sound like Brady will fade from the spotlight anytime soon.