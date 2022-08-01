Tom Brady Declines To Answer Question About Retirement Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Since deciding to end his retirement at 40 days, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has been pretty tight-lipped on the matter.

There's been various reporting surrounding the GOAT's short-lived walk away from the game, including Ben Volin's excellent piece pertaining to Brady potentially joining Dolphins ownership (which was ultimately undone by the Brian Flores lawsuit).

On Monday, the seven-time Super Bowl champ was asked once again about his retirement. And according to Bucs reporter Greg Auman, Brady didn't feel like touching on it.

Per Auman, "Brady's taken questions one other time since he retired and unretired this spring, but when asked if how last season ended factored in his decision to return, he declined to answer: It seems like forever ago.'"

Last season ended with a near legendary comeback against the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs, as well as speculation about Tom's relationship with then-head coach Bruce Arians.

Since returning, Arians has transitioned into the front office, and Todd Bowles has taken over on the sideline.

Now Brady will attempt to set the bar even higher in what could be his last ride in the NFL.