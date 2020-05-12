Tom Brady Deletes Viral Tweet About Patriots Fans

Tom Brady has been a little more active on social media than he normally is this offseason, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback appears to have gone a little too far today.

The former New England Patriots star, who won six Super Bowls with his old team, deleted a viral tweet about four supportive fans.

It’s the five-year anniversary of the “Brady Four.” Three Barstool Sports employees and founder Dave Portnoy got arrested at NFL headquarters in New York City in 2015 while “protesting” Brady’s deflategate suspension.

Barstool Sports’ Twitter account, Viva La Stool, posted some photos of the events that transpired on May 12, 2015.

Five years ago today pic.twitter.com/Ci1JXVcStr — Viva La Stool (@VivaLaStool) May 12, 2020

Brady finally gave these four Patriots fans a shoutout on social media five years later. However, he – or someone who runs his account – decided to take it down.

The Buccaneers quarterback tweeted “Thank you for your service” with a hands together emoji. It’s since been deleted.

This may have been deleted but just the fact that it happened means the world to a lot of people. That’s my Quarterback. pic.twitter.com/yJERCOuPoD — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) May 12, 2020

Brady announced on March 17 that he would not be returning to the Patriots for another season. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a couple of days later.

“LOVE YOU PATS NATION,” he wrote in his goodbye announcement.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Brady then reportedly agreed to a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was also able to convince former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and force a trade to Tampa Bay.

Hopefully we’ll get a fun Tampa Bay vs. New England matchup while Brady is still playing.