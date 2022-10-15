Tom Brady Didn't Attend Buccaneers Practice Today - Here's Why

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady did not attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice walk-through on Saturday morning.

Fortunately for the Bucs, there was a reason for this absence that doesn't strike up any concern.

The former New England quarterback attended the surprise wedding of Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft in New York City on Friday. He will rejoin the team later this afternoon, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Brady was a member of the star-studded guest list as Kraft, an 87-year-old billionaire, married 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. Brady played 20 seasons with New England and helped Kraft win six Super Bowl titles.

Here's a photo of Brady at the wedding:

Brady and the Bucs will face off against the 1-4 Steelers in a Week 6 matchup on Sunday.

Tomorrow's contest will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh.