Tom Brady and Donald Trump developed a friendship over the years, but lately, the legendary NFL quarterback has distanced himself from the former United States president.

While many might believe that has something to do with politics, another factor was reportedly at play.

According to a new book, Brady’s marriage to Gisele Bundchen and his strict diet drove a wedge between his friendship with Trump.

Seriously.

From Insider:

But according to Martin, Trump said their friendship began to sour after Brady married his wife Gisele Bundchen and began following a notoriously strict diet and lifestyle in 2005, Yahoo reported. “The football star, Trump said, had not been the same after marrying Gisele Bündchen, who insisted on cooking him a painstakingly health-conscious diet,” Martin wrote. In 2004, before Brady’s marriage to Bündchen in 2009, Trump said that he’d wanted Brady to marry his daughter Ivanka Trump.

Brady’s diet is notoriously strict. Trump, meanwhile, is reportedly a big fan of McDonald’s and other fast food chains.

At Trump’s CPAC VIP Party, they are serving McDonalds. pic.twitter.com/cdPqfhLK7i — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 26, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the latest Brady-Trump news.

“Trump gets 100% percent of his carbs from deep fried Big Macs,” one fan joked.

“I mean now that Brady called quit, maybe they back to being friends again,” another fan suggested.

This kinda explains why Trump was so mad all the time. I'd be pissed too if I thought Tom Brady was going to be my son-in-law and then I ended up with Jared. pic.twitter.com/zq0MAK65i9 — Marc Carvalho (@iggyfan2001) February 28, 2022

Brady, 44, is “retired” now, so perhaps his diet will become less strict.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was asked about his future on Tuesday night.

“I wish I had a clear vision of what the future holds,” Brady said. “I think for me, there’s a lot of great things and a lot of great opportunities that I know I said right after football season I was looking forward to spending more time with my family. And I’ve done that the last five weeks. And I know there’ll be a lot more of that, too.

“So, you know, I like staying busy, that’s for sure. I played a little bit of golf and I’m actually gonna see my parents tonight, which will be a real highlight for me on their turf. I’ll be sleeping in the same bed I sleep at when I was a kid. . . . So looking forward to that, looking forward to some golf in the next few days and some more family time, and then we’ll figure out where we go from there.”