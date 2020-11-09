Video: Here’s The Postgame Handshake Between Tom Brady, Drew Brees

There was a lot of hype heading into Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints.

This was arguably the best matchup of the season for NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Tom Brady and the Bucs had been rolling as of late, with Antonio Brown making his debut. Drew Brees and the Saints, meanwhile, came into Tampa Bay looking to go 2-0 against their divisional rival. There was a lot to be excited about.

Then, the game started, and it was over almost immediately. New Orleans got out to an early lead and never looked back. The Saints beat the Bucs, 38-3, handing Brady the worst loss of his professional career. New Orleans swept Tampa Bay, meaning Brady has gone 0-2 against a divisional opponent for the first time.

Brady and Brees showed cool respect for each other following the game, though. Brady’s post-game handshakes have become a thing in 2020 (thanks to his snubbing of Nick Foles). But there was nothing too exciting in the moment on Sunday night.

Two future Hall of Famers. Respect 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hAdVDwrao1 — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) November 9, 2020

Could this be the last postgame handshake between Brady and Brees?

It’s certainly a possibility. This feels like Brees’ final season. So, barring a postseason matchup, Sunday night might have been the final game between two legends.

Brees will clearly remember it fondly. Brady…not so much.