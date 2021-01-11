Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees

Nickelodeon broadcasted Sunday afternoon’s NFC playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears. The game was also on CBS, but the Nickelodeon broadcast was aimed at a younger audience. Nate Burleson used “recess” and “homework” comparisons while describing some of the Xs and Os. “Slime” appeared on the TV screen when touchdowns were scored.

Overall, it was just a fun broadcast. NFL fans are hoping that we’ll get another one from Nickelodeon in the future.

The Saints beat the Bears, 21-9, to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, where they will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fans are now joking that the game between Brees, who turns 42 this week, and Brady, 43, should be televised on the History Channel.

Tom Brady vs Drew Brees next week on the History Channel — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 11, 2021

Well played, Pete Blackburn.

The matchup between Brady and Brees is the oldest NFL quarterback matchup in playoff history. The two quarterbacks will have a combined age of 85 at kickoff on Sunday evening. The Brady vs. Brees matchup surpasses the Brady vs. Philip Rivers matchup from 2018.

Kickoff between the Bucs and the Saints is set for 6:40 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will air on FOX.