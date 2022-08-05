Tom Brady Excused From Friday's Practice - Here's Why

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't spotted at this Friday's practice. Naturally, people were a bit concerned.

But the reason for Brady's absence is less serious than some might think (at least, from a playing standpoint). According to Bucs insider Greg Auman, Brady was excused from practice today to attend to a personal matter.

At this point in his career, it's honestly surprising that Brady is even in training camp at all. He's the most experienced player in the entire league and already knows the offense.

This may not even be Brady's final NFL season if we're being honest. A few missed practices won't be the end of the world.

Last season Tom Brady once again reminded everyone that he is absolutely ageless. He led the NFL in completions, attempts, passing yards, passing touchdowns and yards per game while being sacked on a league-best three-percent of plays.

Brady finished second behind Aaron Rodgers in the MVP voting and third in Offensive Player of the Year voting while earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short in the ensuing playoffs, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. After the season Brady announced his retirement before doing his best Brett Favre impression by unretiring.

This season might wind up being all about Brady and his plans for the future.