Tom Brady Excused From Practice: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady was not present for Friday's training camp practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Bucs insiders Greg Auman and Rick Stroud, the veteran quarterback was excused from practice for "a personal matter."

This is Brady's third day in a row away from practice. On Wednesday, he took the day off to celebrate his 45th birthday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Hmmmm. Interesting development. Three straight off days for him," one fan wrote.

"Something isn’t adding up here. He seemed very frustrated with the Jensen injury and now the Dolphin’s story has dropped. I’m not liking this right now," another speculated.

"Taking phone calls from other teams?" another joked.

Given his 22-year service to the league, Brady certainly deserves to take some time off during training camp action. The all-time great quarterback already has a deep knowledge of the Bucs' playbook and valuable experience with the vast majority of the current roster.

Just like the reasoning behind today's absence, Brady's expected return to the practice field is uncertain.

Primary backup Blaine Gabbert has taken the majority of starting QB reps in Brady's absence.