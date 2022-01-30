Tom Brady Fans Are Not Happy With His Wife, Gisele

If Tom Brady does actually retire from the National Football League, it’s fair to assume that his family played a big role in his decision.

The 44-year-old quarterback can still play at a high level. Brady won a Super Bowl last season and led the Bucs back to the playoffs this year, nearly reaching the NFC Championship Game for the second straight season.

So, if Brady does step away for good, it’s likely because he feels it’s time to hang up his cleats and be with his family.

“My wife is my biggest supporter,” Brady said during an episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “It pains her to see me get hit out there.”

Brady added that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and their children deserve the best version of him.

“She deserves [to get] what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said. “And I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, ‘cause they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do.”

That, of course, is a very reasonable thing to say.

Unsurprisingly, many Tom Brady fans are “blaming” Gisele for his impending decision.

Gisele won 💔 — He’s not leaving 😆 (@thatsd__) January 29, 2022

Gisele breaking our hearts https://t.co/wD1OY4wyph — joao pedro (@joaopedro120402) January 29, 2022

Gisele said enough is enough Tom. Bring your behind home for good and be a stay at home husband. Can’t keep taking them brutal hits. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) January 29, 2022

Brady has previously admitted that his retirement decision is a very difficult issue in his marriage.

“But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to retire.’ And I think there’s, you know, we’re coming to the end here too, so I don’t want to miss any of the kids’ stuff,” Brady told his co-hosts, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now, and I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida.”

Perhaps retirement is finally winning out.