Tom Brady Forced Major Schedule Changes: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 15: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during their NFL game at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

When Tom Brady announced his retirement, the NFL knew their product was going to look very different the next season.

But according to NFL broadcasting chief Howard Katz, when Brady unretired 41 days later, it left the league scrambling when it came to the 2022 schedule.

Telling the Los Angeles Times:

When Tom Brady retired, we were concerned about the strength of the NFC package because there were so many terrific Tampa Bay games we were looking at. Then a month later he unretires and we sort of started all over again.

Fans reacted to TB12's moving of the NFL needle on social media.

"He runs the league," one user replied.

"Any and everything for Tom huh?" asked another.

"It’s a business… Brady is as good for business as any player. Shouldn’t be a surprise…"

"I knew this was the case," another fan tweeted.

Expect plenty of primetime slots for Tom and Tampa Bay this fall.