Tom Brady Appears To Forget What Down It Was In Brutal Moment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Chicago Bears, 20-19, on Thursday Night Football this evening.

Chicago made a field goal late in the fourth quarter to take the lead, but the Bears left enough time on the clock for Brady to make a potential game-winning drive.

Ultimately, Chicago’s defense was able to stop the Tampa Bay offense on downs, securing the win. Brady, in fairly embarrassing fashion, appeared to forget what down it was on the game-deciding fourth down play.

Brady appeared to think it was just third down when he fired an incomplete pass into deep coverage. NFL Network’s cameras showed Brady signing “four” toward the sideline, appearing to indicate that he thought there was another down to play.

Here’s another angle of Brady going up to the referee, asking about another down:

Welp.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL world is going crazy over Brady’s unfortunate moment.

It was a tough night for Brady, as the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback finished the game 25 for 41 with 253 yards and one touchdown. He faced constant pressure from the Bears’ defense and got pretty upset at his offensive line for failing to protect him.

Brady and the Bucs fell to 3-2 with tonight’s loss, while the Nick Foles-led Bears improved to 4-1.

It will be interesting to see what Brady says about the final play in his postgame press conference.


