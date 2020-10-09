Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Chicago Bears, 20-19, on Thursday Night Football this evening.

Chicago made a field goal late in the fourth quarter to take the lead, but the Bears left enough time on the clock for Brady to make a potential game-winning drive.

Ultimately, Chicago’s defense was able to stop the Tampa Bay offense on downs, securing the win. Brady, in fairly embarrassing fashion, appeared to forget what down it was on the game-deciding fourth down play.

Brady appeared to think it was just third down when he fired an incomplete pass into deep coverage. NFL Network’s cameras showed Brady signing “four” toward the sideline, appearing to indicate that he thought there was another down to play.

Brady thought it was 3rd down?pic.twitter.com/9WBI3wHRhn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 9, 2020

Here’s another angle of Brady going up to the referee, asking about another down:

Tom Brady thought it was 3rd down after a 4th down incompletion ended the game for Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/YF25w3rU3Y — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 9, 2020

Welp.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL world is going crazy over Brady’s unfortunate moment.

NFL Refs: Tom that was 4th down… Brady: pic.twitter.com/xgnM2aPh07 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 9, 2020

Someone should yell at Tom Brady for not knowing it was fourth down the way that he yelled at his teammates earlier. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 9, 2020

I need them #Olineman to cuss Brady out for not knowing it was 4th down!! 🤣😂😂🤣 — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) October 9, 2020

It was a tough night for Brady, as the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback finished the game 25 for 41 with 253 yards and one touchdown. He faced constant pressure from the Bears’ defense and got pretty upset at his offensive line for failing to protect him.

Brady and the Bucs fell to 3-2 with tonight’s loss, while the Nick Foles-led Bears improved to 4-1.

It will be interesting to see what Brady says about the final play in his postgame press conference.