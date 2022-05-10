Tom Brady FOX Salary Revealed: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Tom Brady should already be financially set for life, but he now has a pay raise waiting when he hangs up his cleats.

On Tuesday morning, FOX Sports announced that Brady will become the network's leading NFL analyst "immediately following his playing career."

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Brady is set to receive the richest deal in sports-media history, making $20 to $25 million per year. The deal is also expected to span more than five years.

This record-breaking deal led plenty of fans to ask a reasonable question: Why keep playing football when he can make more money to talk about it instead?

Brady is coming back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a team-friendly deal, but FOX couldn't sign him for such a discount.

Meanwhile, it's certainly curious to make Brady the highest-paid person ever to do a job he's never done before. Because of his playing accolades, the quarterback skipped the line over other qualified and more experienced broadcasters.

FOX better hope Brady is up for the new challenge whenever he finishes playing.