Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Free Agency

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady against the Packers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on after a second quarter touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

A little more than a year ago, Tom Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. The then-six time Super Bowl champion decided to leave the New England Patriots and pursue a new team in free agency. Brady had a couple of notable suitors, but ultimately chose the Bucs.

It worked out incredibly well, as Brady helped the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl in his first season with the franchise.

A lot of NFL franchises would probably like to go back in time and sign Brady in free agency.

“The reality is, from just talking to sources around the league, it seems Brady is a lot more interested in teams than teams are actually interested in Tom Brady,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini said last year.

That’s a pretty wild quote to look at given everything that’s transpired since.

Brady clearly hasn’t forgotten about his free agency process, either. Appearing on an upcoming episode of HBO’s The Shop, Brady had a blunt admission on his decision.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?’”

The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers were among the teams mentioned for Brady before he chose the Buccaneers.

Their loss is the Bucs’ gain, though.

Tampa Bay will head into the 2021 season as a Super Bowl frontrunner, as Brady will look to add championship No. 8.


