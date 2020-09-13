2 Unknown Contenders In Tom Brady’s Free Agency Revealed

Tom Brady’s free agency decision is believed to have come down to two teams: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The six-time Super Bowl champion ultimately chose the Buccaneers. Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the NFC South franchise. He’s set to make his debut today.

According to a new report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, there were a couple of previously unknown dark-horse contenders.

The New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears reportedly loomed “under the radar” in pursuit of Brady this offseason.

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady, from @RapSheethttps://t.co/FvpydIlxkR pic.twitter.com/Be0wDbj9xo — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 13, 2020

From the report:

As Brady’s Bucs are set to debut in New Orleans, one of the teams that made a run at Brady is his opponent today — the Saints. Another team that made an under-the-radar offer was Chicago. Both teams held multiple conversations about Brady and both at one point were in the running. As it turns out, Brady’s market was more robust than previously thought.

The Saints’ interest reportedly went away when Drew Brees decided to return for the 2020 season. The Bears, meanwhile, reportedly made Brady an offer, before trading for veteran quarterback Nick Foles.

Brady will begin his Buccaneers’ career on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on FOX.