Ranking Tom Brady’s 3 Most-Likely Free Agent Destinations

NFL free agency is set to begin in less than two months. Tom Brady is easily the biggest name hitting the open market this year.

The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback said earlier this month that he’s open to playing somewhere other than New England.

“I’m open-minded about the process,” Brady told Westwood One radio. “At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

There is a serious possibility that Brady will be wearing a jersey other than his Patriots one in 2020. But what are actually his most-likely destinations?

Here are Brady’s three most-likely teams:

1. Patriots

The Patriots remain Brady’s most-likely team for 2020. It’s possible that Bill Belichick is ready to move on, but there isn’t a clear quarterback to move on to.

Brady signing a two-year deal with the Patriots and extending this epic run is the most-probable outcome.

2. Chargers

The Chargers appear to be moving on from veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, who has moved his family to Florida.

Brady, a California native, could be an ideal QB for the Chargers as they move into their new stadium in Los Angeles.

3. Raiders

The Raiders are now officially Las Vegas’ NFL team. Brady was spotted in Las Vegas last weekend for UFC 246.

He was seen talking to Raiders owner Mark Davis, who joked about the meeting.

“Oh,” Davis told ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, “that was about Tom was going to fight [Manny] Pacquiao here to open the stadium.”

