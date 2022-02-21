Not everyone believes that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will stay retired.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month.

However, there are some who believe that Brady, 44, will come out of retirement and perhaps force his way to another team (like the Dolphins or 49ers).

On Monday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that he heard Brady was “frustrated” by some things in Tampa Bay.

I don’t know that Tom Brady has any issue directly with Bruce Arians. But I have heard there were things about the Bucs’ program that frustrated him (which might be natural, considering how tight a ship he was coming from when he got to Tampa).

Does that mean Brady will un-retire and force his way to another team? Of course not.

However, that’s not stopping NFL fans from speculating…

“Oh yeh, Tom Brady just took time off He ain’t really retired,” one fan tweeted.

“Probably just age related…I also find many things irritating and frustrating…just get off my lawn….” another fan joked.

“This can be true but wasn’t some of the reasons why he left NE was to not be under such tight of a ship with Bill. And it resulted in a Super Bowl (2020) and NFC South crown (2021). Veterans were happy for days off. Maybe he thinks 49ers will be the perfect medium…” one fan added.

If Brady does un-retire, the Dolphins and the 49ers are seen as the two most-likely destinations for the legendary quarterback.