Look: Tom Brady Fueling More Retirement Speculation On Social Media

Tom Brady is officially retired from the National Football League, but no one seems to believe that he’s really going to stay away from the game.

The 44-year-old quarterback, who’s won seven Super Bowls, had a telling response to a question posed by his wife, Gisele Bundchen, on Instagram.

“Who is working this weekend? Let’s do this!” the supermodel wrote.

Brady admitted that he wishes he was.

“I wish I was!” he wrote.

Those close to Brady believe he could come out of retirement.

“The guy can play at any age,’’ Gronkowski told USA Today. “If he’s 50 years old he can still come back. I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime.’’

An ex-Patriots quarterback believes Brady wants to play for San Francisco.

“I just think that (joining the 49ers) is what Brady’s focused on,” Scott Zolak said during Tuesday’s “Zolak & Bertrand” episode on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “He’s been focused on it for two years, and they’ve gotta deal Jimmy, and (Brady) knows that (Trey) Lance isn’t ready and he knows that team is built to win now. That’s attractive to him. Name another one that’s attractive where it’s plug-and-play.

” … You trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Tampa Bay for the rights to Tom Brady, and then let him decide when he’s ready to go, you become an instant contender in the West.”

Brady is retired – for now. For how much longer will that be the case, though?