Tom Brady Getting 'Connected' To 1 NFL Team

Tom Brady is currently playing on the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If the 45-year-old quarterback elects to suit up for another season in 2023, he very well could be on his way to a new NFL landing spot.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright connected Brady to the Las Vegas Raiders.

"People who usually know these things have been connecting Tom Brady. I don't know," Allbright wrote on Twitter in response to a fan question.

Earlier today, the Raiders benched ninth-year quarterback Derek Carr. This move seemingly puts the Las Vegas organization in position to move on from their longtime signal caller later this offseason.

The Raiders are led by head coach Josh McDaniels. Brady and McDaniels enjoyed a wildly-successful partnership as a quarterback/offensive coordinator duo in New England.

Where would you like to see Brady suit up next?