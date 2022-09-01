Tom Brady, Gisele Are Reportedly Fighting Over His Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Tom Brady took an abrupt hiatus from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp for 11 days.

Brady explained the absence as having "a lot of s*** going on," but didn't offer much more than that.

"It’s all personal … everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life," he said. "I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on.”

Well, according to a report from the New York Post, there is trouble in Brady's marriage with Gisele Bundchen. According to the report, Gisele wasn't happy with Brady's decision to come out of retirement after just over a month.

From the New York Post:

“Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” a source told Page Six, adding that this has happened before with the couple, but they have always reunited in the past. ...A second source said, “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.” Added an insider: “They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot-headed — she has that Brazilian heat!”

This isn't the first time there have been rumors of Gisele's displeasure for Brady continuing his NFL career. However, this feels slightly different given the fact that Brady retired - at least for a short while.

It seems like this will be Brady's last NFL season.