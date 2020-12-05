The Spun

Photos: Tom Brady, Gisele Celebrate A Special Family Day

tom brady and his wife, gisele, celebrate after the super bowlATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off this weekend, which makes for good timing for Tom Brady.

Tampa Bay’s star quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are celebrating a very special family day on Saturday.

Brady and Gisele’s youngest child is celebrating her birthday. Both Tom and Gisele wished their daughter a happy birthday on Instagram.

“HBD 8th birthday Vivi! You are the sweetest little girl a daddy could ever hope for! You are so loved (and always protected by your big brothers)!” Tom wrote, sharing an adorable photo on his Instagram page.

“Happy birthday my little sunshine!” Gisele added. “Feliz aniversário meu raio de sol !”

Brady and Gisele were married in 2009. The happy couple has two children together: a son named Benjamin Rein born in December 2009 and a daughter named Vivian born in December 2012.

It’s been a big year for the Brady family, as they relocated to the Tampa Bay area. Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers this offseason.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is having an OK year in Tampa Bay, though the Bucs have struggled in big-time games.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to return to the field on Sunday, Dec. 13 against Los Angeles.


