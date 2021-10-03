NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Gisele News

Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, made things easy on her husband heading into this weekend’s game against the New England Patriots.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is set to return to New England on Sunday night. Brady and the Buccaneers will face the Patriots on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

According to reports, Gisele and the children left the house early this week, leaving Brady with some quiet and alone time.

Gisele and Co. reportedly headed up to New England early.

From NFL Countdown: Gisele left the Brady house Friday morning with the kids to create a quiet environment for @TomBrady going into the #Bucs–#Patriots game. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2021

According to ABC in Boston, Gisele and the family got up to the area early:

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, and his father, Tom Brady Sr., were spotted at Novara Restaurant in Milton on Saturday. The family was celebrating the christening of Brady’s 14-month-old nephew, Jake, who is the son of his sister, Nancy. Bündchen, a world-renowned supermodel, posed for pictures with members of Novara’s staff while she was at the restaurant.

Sunday night’s game will clearly be a special one. Fans are expecting a huge performance from Brady.

“Tom Brady confirmed 500+ passing yards,” one fan joked.

“Bucs by at least 1000,” another fan added.

“We might as well brace ourselves Pats fans, this is what the other side has felt for 2 decades,” a Patriots fan admitted.

“Lmfaooooooooo that’s why this man is unstoppable. He don’t let s–t distract him, not even a wife and kids,” another fan wrote.

The Bucs and the Patriots are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.