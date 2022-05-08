Tom Brady Admitted To 1 "Issue" In His Marriage

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have a pretty picture perfect marriage. However, not everything is perfect for the prominent couple.

Last season, Brady admitted to one "very difficult" issue in his marriage to Gisele.

While Brady wants to keep playing in the NFL - and he'll be back, again, for another season - his wife would like him to stay healthy and be able to spend more time with family.

“But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to retire.’ And I think there’s, you know, we’re coming to the end here too, so I don’t want to miss any of the kids’ stuff,” Brady told his co-hosts, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now, and I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida."

Gisele is reportedly on board with Brady playing another season. However, it'll be interesting to see if the 2022 season is Brady's last one.

Brady is hoping to win Super Bowl No. 8 this upcoming season. Maybe it will finally be Brady's last in the National Football League.