Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Being Sued In Class Action

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Steph Curry and a host of other celebrities are being sued for their promotion of FTX — a cryptocurrency exchange app that recently collapsed.

The class action lawsuit was filed in a Florida federal court on Tuesday, per TMZ Sports. According to the lawsuit, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried created a fraudulent scheme "designed to take advantage of unsophisticated investors from across the country."

Shaquille O'Neal, Udonis Haslem, David Ortiz, Trevor Lawrence, Shohei Ohtani, Naomi Osaka, Larry David and Kevin O'Leary are also included in the lawsuit.

The attorneys overlooking the lawsuit specifically referenced an ad featuring Brady and Gisele released in 2021. The commercial featured the then-couple telling everyone they know to join FTX.

FTX suddenly collapsed last week after it became unable to cash its users out. According to the lawsuit, the collapsed cost consumers over $11 billion.