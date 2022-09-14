Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Make Living Arrangements Decision

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

It's no secret that world-famous couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are going through a rough patch.

According to recent reports from CNN Entertainment, the superstar quarterback and Brazilian supermodel have decided to continue “living separately."

The couple, who were married in 2009, are reportedly having "marital issues" stemming from Brady's decision to return to football after initially retiring from the game.

Bündchen recently opened up about her "concerns" for her 45-year-old husband returning to the NFL in 2022.

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen told Elle magazine. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Brady kicked off his 23rd NFL season with a Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Brady and Bündchen have been married for 13 years and share two children.