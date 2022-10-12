Tom Brady, Gisele's Friends Are Reportedly Taking One Side
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married for nearly 15 years, but their relationship is reportedly being put to the test.
Both have reportedly hired divorce lawyers as their relationship continues to dominate the headlines. Brady's decision to return to football after a brief retirement is just one of several issues, according to multiple reports.
So, how are Tom and Gisele's friends taking the news of their relationship issues? Well, they're reportedly not happy with Tom.
From Us Magazine:
“Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.
...This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage. Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return,” the insider adds.
The source also revealed what both have been focusing on during the relationship drama.
“Tom has been throwing himself into work and focusing all his love on the kids,” the source continues. “Gisele has been focusing on their kids and also working to build up her businesses and take some time for herself.”
Will the couple reconcile?