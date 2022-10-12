Tom Brady, Gisele's Friends Are Reportedly Taking One Side

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married for nearly 15 years, but their relationship is reportedly being put to the test.

Both have reportedly hired divorce lawyers as their relationship continues to dominate the headlines. Brady's decision to return to football after a brief retirement is just one of several issues, according to multiple reports.

So, how are Tom and Gisele's friends taking the news of their relationship issues? Well, they're reportedly not happy with Tom.

From Us Magazine:

“Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele. ...This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage. Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return,” the insider adds.

The source also revealed what both have been focusing on during the relationship drama.

“Tom has been throwing himself into work and focusing all his love on the kids,” the source continues. “Gisele has been focusing on their kids and also working to build up her businesses and take some time for herself.”

Will the couple reconcile?