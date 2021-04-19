Tom Brady Gives An Update On His Offseason Injury Status

Tom Brady plans on being back at 100 percent well in time for the start of the NFL’s 2021 season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback isn’t there yet.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback underwent knee surgery earlier this offseason. Sunday night, Brady updated his injury status.

Brady was asked by reporters at Bruce Arians’ Family Foundation gala if he thinks he’ll be good to go for a June minicamp.

“Yeah, I hope so. I hope so. I feel pretty good, and I push myself pretty hard,” Brady said. “I feel pretty good. I don’t know if I could go this week, but we’ll see how things play out. It’s a long time between now and the beginning of the season, and just be smart about all these different things that we have to do and fulfill; but we all take a lot of pride in being ready to go, and I’m sure we will be.”

Brady, 43, is more than a month removed from his offseason surgery, which happened pretty quickly after the Super Bowl win.

“It’s good, it’s good. It’s good progress,” Brady added. “It’s rehab. None of that is fun, but looking forward to getting back to real training and stuff, which is hopefully here pretty soon. … I’m cool with it. It’s just part of what you deal with. Things come up. You deal with them the best way you can, with the best opportunity to improve. I’m definitely feeling a lot better than I did six or seven weeks ago.”

Brady added that there aren’t any specific plans for offseason workouts yet, but the team will take things as they go.