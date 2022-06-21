Tom Brady Going Viral Following Rob Gronkowski's Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Rob Gronkowski officially announced his retirement from the game of football - again.

"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said in a statement on Twitter.

Ever since, the football world has been wondering how Tom Brady took the news. Most fans seem to think that Gronk will be back at some point when Brady makes the call during the 2022 season.

"Gronk announcing his retirement vs. Gronk when Tom Brady asks him to come back in Week 5," one account joked.

"Gronk and Brady 40-days from now when Rob unretires..." NFL reporter Dov Kleiman said over a video of Gronk and Brady just giggling with each other.

Others just wanted to focus on what the duo did on the field.

Brady and Gronk were a special duo on the field. It's too bad fans won't be able to see it again - at least for now.