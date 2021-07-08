Tom Brady Had A Brutally Honest Description Of Golf

When it comes to golf vs. football, it’s an easy choice for Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has experienced as much success as any player in NFL history, winning seven Super Bowls – six with the Patriots and one with his current team.

Golf, meanwhile, is a much different story.

Brady took part in “The Match” with Phil Mickelson on Tuesday. The NFL star and his legendary teammate lost to Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Late in the match, Brady was asked by Larry Fitzgerald if he was confident in his team’s ability to come back, noting the legendary Super Bowl comeback against the Falcons. Brady was brutally honest when describing the sport of golf.

“That game was much easier than this crazy, stupid sport I’m playing right now,” Brady said with a smile.

“That game was much easier than this crazy, stupid sport I’m playing right now.” Tom Brady on the 28-3 SB comeback vs. playing golf 😂

pic.twitter.com/jPwzMa0CR8 — PFF (@PFF) July 7, 2021

Anyone who’s played golf is likely nodding their head in agreement with Brady. Few sports, if any, are as frustrating as golf.

The feeling you get when you hit a great shot is what makes you come back, though.