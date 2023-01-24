NFL World Debating FOX's Big Announcers Decision

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots meets with Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers following the Patriots 10-3 preseason victory at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images) Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Fox has a major decision to make regarding its broadcast team for the 2023 football season.

Play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt and color analyst Greg Olsen have quickly become one of the favorite teams in broadcasting. However, the network already has a deal in place with Tom Brady to be its lead analyst when he retires.

The football world has been debating whether or not the network should move on from Olsen after just one season in the lead role. It certainly seems like most fans want him to stick around.

"I know Tom Brady will come in at $37.5 million per at some point, and he's gonna be on Fox's A team, obviously, because of it. But Greg Olsen's done freaking awesome in his first year on the big games, and doesn't deserve a demotion," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said.

"I get the allure of Tom Brady but Greg Olsen has quickly become a perfect announcer/analyst," another fan said.

"Greg Olsen is fantastic as a color analyst. He’ll be replaced by Tom Brady for no reason other than money and that’s a shame," added a third.

What should Fox do next season?